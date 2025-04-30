First Trust Advisors LP Grows Holdings in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM)

First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM – Free Report) by 40.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 264,553 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,621 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Iridium Communications were worth $7,677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IRDM. Plato Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Iridium Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Iridium Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC raised its stake in Iridium Communications by 45.4% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 1,528 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Iridium Communications by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,162 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Iridium Communications by 529.6% during the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,512 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 2,113 shares in the last quarter. 84.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Iridium Communications alerts:

Iridium Communications Stock Performance

Shares of Iridium Communications stock opened at $24.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.39, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.66. Iridium Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.91 and a 52 week high of $35.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.60.

Iridium Communications Announces Dividend

Iridium Communications ( NASDAQ:IRDM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $214.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.78 million. Iridium Communications had a return on equity of 15.66% and a net margin of 13.58%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Iridium Communications Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 17th. Iridium Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.83%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Iridium Communications in a research report on Friday, January 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Iridium Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. BWS Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Iridium Communications from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Iridium Communications from $45.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Finally, William Blair raised shares of Iridium Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.33.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on IRDM

About Iridium Communications

(Free Report)

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and products to businesses, the United States and international governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRDM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Iridium Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iridium Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.