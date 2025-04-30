First Trust Advisors LP Grows Holdings in REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG)

First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG – Free Report) by 20.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 221,215 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,724 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.43% of REV Group worth $7,050,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its position in REV Group by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,819,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,215,000 after buying an additional 1,646,293 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of REV Group by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,238,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,965,000 after purchasing an additional 39,323 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in REV Group by 43.4% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,731,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,185,000 after purchasing an additional 524,369 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in REV Group by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,384,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,121,000 after purchasing an additional 79,243 shares during the period. Finally, Brightline Capital Management LLC raised its position in REV Group by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Brightline Capital Management LLC now owns 656,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,907,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered REV Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.63.

REVG opened at $32.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The business’s 50-day moving average is $30.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.28. REV Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.42 and a 1 year high of $36.00.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 28th were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 28th. REV Group’s payout ratio is currently 13.48%.

REV Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles, and related aftermarket parts and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment provides fire apparatus equipment under the Emergency One, Kovatch Mobile Equipment, Ferrara, Spartan Emergency Response, Smeal, Spartan Fire Chassis, and Ladder Tower brand names; and ambulances under the American Emergency Vehicles, Horton Emergency Vehicles, Leader Emergency Vehicles, Road Rescue, and Wheeled Coach brand names.

