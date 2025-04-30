First Trust Advisors LP Has $6.60 Million Stock Holdings in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

First Trust Advisors LP lowered its position in shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Free Report) by 40.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 27,999 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 19,160 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Littelfuse were worth $6,598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new position in Littelfuse during the fourth quarter worth $222,000. Dean Investment Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 11,675 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,751,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 67,497 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,906,000 after acquiring an additional 8,100 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Littelfuse by 36.6% in the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 2,875 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $677,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Littelfuse by 68.4% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 19,273 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,542,000 after acquiring an additional 7,825 shares in the last quarter. 96.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Littelfuse alerts:

Littelfuse Price Performance

Shares of LFUS opened at $179.17 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $193.46 and its 200-day moving average is $226.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.61 and a quick ratio of 2.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of 39.82, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.30. Littelfuse, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $142.10 and a fifty-two week high of $275.58.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Littelfuse ( NASDAQ:LFUS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.37. Littelfuse had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 8.55%. The firm had revenue of $554.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $537.60 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 9.49 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on LFUS shares. Baird R W lowered Littelfuse from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Littelfuse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Littelfuse in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $182.00 price objective (down from $225.00) on shares of Littelfuse in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $258.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on LFUS

Littelfuse Company Profile

(Free Report)

Littelfuse, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic components, modules, and subassemblies in the Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company operates through Electronic, Transportation, and Industrial segments. The Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, electromechanical switches and interconnect solutions, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LFUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Littelfuse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Littelfuse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.