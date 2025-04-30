First Trust Advisors LP Has $6.63 Million Stock Holdings in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM)

First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM – Free Report) by 67.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 118,337 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 47,575 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.19% of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals worth $6,625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 740.7% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its holdings in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 78.2% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares during the last quarter.

Get Rhythm Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Insider Transactions at Rhythm Pharmaceuticals

In other news, EVP Yann Mazabraud sold 17,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.99, for a total value of $1,082,572.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,379,593.80. This represents a 43.97 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph Shulman sold 1,281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.43, for a total transaction of $76,129.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $157,905.51. This represents a 32.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 146,641 shares of company stock worth $8,112,177 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RYTM. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Bank of America upgraded shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, March 7th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.92.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ RYTM opened at $65.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.06 and a beta of 2.32. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.17 and a 52 week high of $68.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $55.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.30.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $41.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.48 million. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 367.36% and a negative net margin of 230.07%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.32 EPS for the current year.

About Rhythm Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the rare neuroendocrine diseases. The company's lead product candidate is IMCIVREE (setmelanotide), a rare melanocortin-4 receptor for the treatment of pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC), proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 1, leptin receptor (LEPR) deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and Alström syndrome.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.