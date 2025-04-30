First Trust Advisors LP Has $6.72 Million Holdings in Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR)

First Trust Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 50,698 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,617 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Integer were worth $6,718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Integer by 304.3% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 190 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new stake in Integer during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in Integer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Integer by 472.9% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 338 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Integer by 98.4% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 369 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. 99.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Integer stock opened at $127.03 on Wednesday. Integer Holdings Co. has a 52-week low of $104.93 and a 52-week high of $146.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of 37.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $118.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.21.

Integer ( NYSE:ITGR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $437.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $428.51 million. Integer had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 11.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Integer Holdings Co. will post 6.01 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on ITGR shares. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Integer from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Integer from $154.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Truist Financial set a $150.00 target price on Integer and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James lifted their price target on Integer from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Integer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Integer presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.56.

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, non-vascular, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.

