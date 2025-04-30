First Trust Advisors LP Has $6.94 Million Stake in AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT)

First Trust Advisors LP reduced its stake in shares of AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 420,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,448 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in AvePoint were worth $6,943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of AvePoint in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AvePoint during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of AvePoint in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Principal Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AvePoint by 12,961.9% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 2,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 2,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in AvePoint by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.49% of the company’s stock.

Get AvePoint alerts:

AvePoint Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of AVPT stock opened at $16.44 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -328.73 and a beta of 1.20. AvePoint, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.77 and a 12 month high of $19.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.07.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of AvePoint in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Citigroup cut their price target on AvePoint from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.75.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on AVPT

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Brian Michael Brown sold 35,000 shares of AvePoint stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.11, for a total transaction of $528,850.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,312,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,826,510.95. The trade was a 2.60 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 26.19% of the company’s stock.

AvePoint Profile

(Free Report)

AvePoint, Inc provides cloud-native data management software platform in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It also offers software-as-a-service solutions and productivity applications. The company offers modularity and cloud services architecture to address critical challenges and the management of data to organizations that leverage third-party cloud vendors, including Microsoft, Salesforce, Google, AWS, Box, DropBox, and others; license and support; and maintenance services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AvePoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvePoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.