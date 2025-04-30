First Trust Advisors LP Has $7.05 Million Position in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI)

First Trust Advisors LP trimmed its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Free Report) by 57.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,260 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 73,054 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.07% of MACOM Technology Solutions worth $7,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $82,833,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,517,251 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $846,656,000 after acquiring an additional 368,979 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,260,000. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $14,645,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 198.8% in the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 113,134 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,697,000 after purchasing an additional 75,273 shares in the last quarter. 76.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MACOM Technology Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of MTSI stock opened at $103.18 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 3.61. The firm has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.72. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.00 and a 52 week high of $152.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $120.96.

Insider Buying and Selling

MACOM Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:MTSI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.38). MACOM Technology Solutions had a positive return on equity of 12.42% and a negative net margin of 13.05%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other MACOM Technology Solutions news, Director Geoffrey G. Ribar sold 6,656 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.61, for a total transaction of $809,436.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,031 shares in the company, valued at $1,706,309.91. This trade represents a 32.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Susan Ocampo sold 286,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.31, for a total transaction of $35,344,961.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,123,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $631,795,555.16. This trade represents a 5.30 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 736,593 shares of company stock valued at $91,232,425. 16.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $160.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Northland Securities raised shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $105.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on MACOM Technology Solutions from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. BNP Paribas upgraded MACOM Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Northland Capmk upgraded MACOM Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MACOM Technology Solutions has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.92.

MACOM Technology Solutions Company Profile

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, Australia, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and internationally.

