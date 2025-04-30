First Trust Advisors LP Has $7.14 Million Stock Position in Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR)

First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 130,569 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,934 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Frontdoor were worth $7,138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FTDR. Wasatch Advisors LP bought a new stake in Frontdoor during the fourth quarter worth $56,507,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Frontdoor in the 4th quarter valued at about $17,465,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Frontdoor in the 4th quarter valued at about $14,358,000. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in Frontdoor by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,410,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,785,000 after purchasing an additional 184,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Frontdoor during the fourth quarter worth about $8,144,000.

Shares of NASDAQ FTDR opened at $41.18 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $40.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.03. The firm has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.64 and a beta of 1.19. Frontdoor, Inc. has a one year low of $30.57 and a one year high of $63.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

FTDR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Frontdoor from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Frontdoor from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Frontdoor from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.50.

Frontdoor, Inc provides home warranties in the United States in the United States. Its customizable home warranties help customers protect and maintain their homes from costly and unplanned breakdowns of essential home systems and appliances. The company’s home warranty customers subscribe to an annual service plan agreement that covers the repair or replacement of principal components of approximately 20 home systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as electronics, pools, and spas and pumps; and heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems.

