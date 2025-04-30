First Trust Advisors LP Has $7.92 Million Stock Holdings in MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE)

First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE – Free Report) by 37.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 84,274 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,079 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in MGE Energy were worth $7,918,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in MGE Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of MGE Energy by 61.3% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 100,520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,445,000 after buying an additional 38,212 shares during the period. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in MGE Energy by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,814 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its position in MGE Energy by 656.2% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 673 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the period. Finally, EnRich Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MGE Energy by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. EnRich Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,744 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.58% of the company’s stock.

MGE Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MGEE opened at $91.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.97 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. MGE Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.27 and a 1-year high of $109.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $91.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.52.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MGE Energy ( NASDAQ:MGEE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $171.42 million during the quarter. MGE Energy had a net margin of 17.70% and a return on equity of 10.18%. Equities analysts predict that MGE Energy, Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MGEE. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of MGE Energy to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of MGE Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd.

Insider Transactions at MGE Energy

In related news, Director James G. Berbee bought 446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $90.83 per share, with a total value of $40,510.18. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 11,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,047,451.56. This represents a 4.02 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MGE Energy Profile

MGE Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company primarily in the United States. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility Operations; Regulated Gas Utility Operations; Nonregulated Energy Operations; Transmission Investments; and All Other segments. The company generates, purchases, and distributes electricity and natural gas in Wisconsin and Iowa; owns and leases electric generating capacity; and plans, constructs, operates, maintains, and expands transmission facilities to provide transmission power services.

Featured Articles

