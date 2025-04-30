First Trust Advisors LP Has $8.08 Million Stock Holdings in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT)

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT – Free Report) by 155.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 204,042 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 124,275 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Veracyte were worth $8,080,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VCYT. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Veracyte by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,211,612 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $325,180,000 after purchasing an additional 463,098 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in Veracyte by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,599,264 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $261,331,000 after acquiring an additional 1,576,432 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Veracyte by 768.9% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 956,577 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,880,000 after acquiring an additional 846,487 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Veracyte by 116.3% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 833,754 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,017,000 after acquiring an additional 448,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 785,971 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,124,000 after acquiring an additional 3,111 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VCYT stock opened at $31.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of -209.20 and a beta of 2.03. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.30. Veracyte, Inc. has a one year low of $19.48 and a one year high of $47.32.

Veracyte ( NASDAQ:VCYT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.07. Veracyte had a negative net margin of 2.18% and a positive return on equity of 3.02%. The company had revenue of $118.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.39) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Veracyte, Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on VCYT. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Veracyte in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on shares of Veracyte in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Veracyte from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. StockNews.com cut Veracyte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Craig Hallum began coverage on Veracyte in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.60.

Veracyte, Inc engages in the research, development and commercialization of diagnostic products. The firm’s portfolio includes Afirma, Percepta, and Envisia. It intends to treat thyroid cancer, improve lung cancer screening, and clarify the diagnosis of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. The company was founded by Bonnie H.

