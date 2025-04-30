First Trust Advisors LP Has $8.09 Million Holdings in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY)

First Trust Advisors LP decreased its holdings in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Free Report) by 42.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,307 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,589 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.10% of HealthEquity worth $8,089,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pier Capital LLC acquired a new position in HealthEquity in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,024,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of HealthEquity by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 95,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,122,000 after buying an additional 4,370 shares in the last quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 1,048,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,642,000 after acquiring an additional 206,894 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of HealthEquity by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,086,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,280,000 after acquiring an additional 25,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in HealthEquity by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 124,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,988,000 after acquiring an additional 5,594 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.55% of the company’s stock.

HQY stock opened at $86.42 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.28, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $90.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a current ratio of 3.20. HealthEquity, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.01 and a 52-week high of $115.59.

In other news, EVP Michael Henry Fiore sold 8,881 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.26, for a total value of $695,027.06. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,433,820.30. This represents a 13.55 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Robert W. Selander sold 5,750 shares of HealthEquity stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.65, for a total transaction of $446,487.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 84,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,597,842.85. This represents a 6.34 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 20,381 shares of company stock valued at $1,781,432 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HQY. Raymond James raised HealthEquity from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $120.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $112.00 price objective on shares of HealthEquity in a research note on Friday, April 11th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on HealthEquity from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $107.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, HealthEquity currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.75.

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, receive personalized benefit information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

