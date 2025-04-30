First Trust Advisors LP Has $8.27 Million Stock Position in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

First Trust Advisors LP cut its position in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Free Report) by 23.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,268 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 19,131 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Allegion were worth $8,268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crew Capital Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Allegion by 224.9% in the 4th quarter. Crew Capital Management Ltd. now owns 5,810 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $759,000 after acquiring an additional 4,022 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Allegion by 438.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 267,700 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $34,983,000 after purchasing an additional 218,000 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. increased its position in Allegion by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 204,500 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $26,724,000 after buying an additional 8,806 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Allegion by 73.5% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 18,761 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,452,000 after buying an additional 7,950 shares during the period. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allegion in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,398,000. 92.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Allegion alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ALLE shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Allegion from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Allegion from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Allegion from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Allegion from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Allegion has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.40.

Allegion Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ALLE opened at $138.23 on Wednesday. Allegion plc has a 12-month low of $113.27 and a 12-month high of $156.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $127.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.57. The firm has a market cap of $11.91 billion, a PE ratio of 20.27, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $941.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $918.53 million. Allegion had a return on equity of 45.12% and a net margin of 15.84%. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.55 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Allegion plc will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Allegion Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. Allegion’s payout ratio is 28.65%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Allegion

In other Allegion news, CAO Nickolas A. Musial sold 403 shares of Allegion stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.70, for a total value of $50,254.10. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,972 shares in the company, valued at $620,008.40. The trade was a 7.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Tracy L. Kemp sold 2,032 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.74, for a total transaction of $257,535.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,302,000.02. This trade represents a 16.51 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,224 shares of company stock valued at $406,636 in the last ninety days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Allegion Company Profile

(Free Report)

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door controls and systems and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors, accessories, and other.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALLE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Allegion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.