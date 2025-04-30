First Trust Advisors LP Increases Position in Sweetgreen, Inc. (NYSE:SG)

First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Sweetgreen, Inc. (NYSE:SG – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 252,938 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,247 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.22% of Sweetgreen worth $8,109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sweetgreen by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,103,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,933,000 after acquiring an additional 329,789 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sweetgreen by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,544,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,009,000 after acquiring an additional 351,240 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Sweetgreen by 40.9% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,516,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,850,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601,666 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Sweetgreen by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,432,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sweetgreen by 13.3% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,313,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,032,000 after purchasing an additional 272,340 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SG opened at $19.11 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.47. The stock has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.50 and a beta of 2.28. Sweetgreen, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.29 and a 12 month high of $45.12.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SG shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Sweetgreen in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Sweetgreen from $41.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Sweetgreen from $45.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Sweetgreen from $39.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $24.00 price target on Sweetgreen in a report on Monday, April 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.91.

In related news, Director Nathaniel Ru sold 2,123 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.80, for a total transaction of $50,527.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,785,099 shares in the company, valued at $42,485,356.20. This represents a 0.12 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Mitch Reback sold 10,926 shares of Sweetgreen stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.43, for a total value of $288,774.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 344,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,093,373.65. The trade was a 3.08 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,852 shares of company stock worth $871,417 over the last three months. 21.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sweetgreen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates fast food restaurants serving healthy foods at scale in the United States. The company also accepts orders through its online and mobile ordering platforms, as well as sells gift cards that do not have an expiration date and can be redeemed. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

