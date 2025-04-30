First Trust Advisors LP Increases Stake in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Free Report) by 36.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,485 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,162 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $6,584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dnca Finance boosted its holdings in Ferrari by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Dnca Finance now owns 100,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,016,000 after buying an additional 17,766 shares in the last quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ferrari by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $885,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Infusive Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Ferrari by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Infusive Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,972,000 after acquiring an additional 3,253 shares during the period. Broadleaf Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ferrari in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,394,000. Finally, Capital International Ltd. CA raised its holdings in Ferrari by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 8,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,748,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period.

Ferrari Trading Up 1.0 %

RACE opened at $462.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $443.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $447.14. Ferrari has a 1-year low of $391.54 and a 1-year high of $509.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 4.57 and a quick ratio of 3.55.

Ferrari Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of $3.1265 per share. This is an increase from Ferrari’s previous annual dividend of $2.44. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 23rd. This represents a yield of 0.5%. Ferrari’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.63%.

RACE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Ferrari in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays upgraded shares of Ferrari from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 28th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Ferrari from $584.00 to $520.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $481.60.

About Ferrari

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury performance sports cars worldwide. The company offers range, special series, Icona, and supercars; limited edition supercars and one-off cars; and track cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars; and licenses its Ferrari brand to various producers and retailers of luxury and lifestyle goods.

