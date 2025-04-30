First Trust Advisors LP Increases Stock Position in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC)

First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Free Report) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 119,862 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 6,777 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.12% of Taylor Morrison Home worth $7,337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TMHC. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 2.5% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 463,287 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,550,000 after purchasing an additional 11,302 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 3.5% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,051,580 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $144,144,000 after purchasing an additional 69,222 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the fourth quarter worth $550,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 811,253 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,657,000 after purchasing an additional 156,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the 4th quarter worth $5,840,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

TMHC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Taylor Morrison Home from $90.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Barclays set a $69.00 target price on Taylor Morrison Home and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.86.

In related news, CAO Joseph Terracciano sold 1,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.75, for a total value of $93,372.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director David C. Merritt sold 2,402 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.98, for a total value of $153,679.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TMHC stock opened at $56.93 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.39, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a twelve month low of $51.90 and a twelve month high of $75.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $58.95 and a 200 day moving average of $63.80. The stock has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 1.76.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 10.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.75 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 8.93 EPS for the current year.

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name.

