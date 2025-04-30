First Trust Advisors LP Invests $7.08 Million in Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP)

First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 146,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,083,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of Trupanion by 71.7% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Trupanion by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Trupanion in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Trupanion by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 66,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,196,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Trupanion by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the period.

Insider Activity at Trupanion

In related news, insider Brenna Mcgibney sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.99, for a total value of $164,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $123,316.62. This represents a 57.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Margaret Tooth sold 2,294 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.39, for a total value of $72,008.66. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 118,784 shares in the company, valued at $3,728,629.76. This trade represents a 1.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,792 shares of company stock valued at $1,122,802. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Trupanion Stock Performance

NASDAQ TRUP opened at $37.82 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Trupanion, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.69 and a fifty-two week high of $57.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.24 and a 200-day moving average of $45.13. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -164.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 1.66.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $337.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.41 million. Trupanion had a negative net margin of 0.75% and a negative return on equity of 3.08%. As a group, analysts predict that Trupanion, Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Trupanion from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Trupanion from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trupanion has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.60.

Trupanion Company Profile

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on a monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Continental Europe, and Australia. The company operates in two segments, Subscription Business and Other Business. It serves pet owners and veterinarians.

