First Trust Advisors LP Lowers Stock Holdings in IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC)

First Trust Advisors LP cut its stake in shares of IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 37,432 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,676 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in IES were worth $7,522,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. J.Safra Asset Management Corp raised its stake in shares of IES by 56.8% during the 4th quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 138 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co acquired a new position in IES during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in IES in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in IES in the fourth quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in shares of IES during the 4th quarter worth $74,000. 86.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IESC opened at $198.83 on Wednesday. IES Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.55 and a 12-month high of $320.09. The stock has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.51 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a 50-day moving average of $178.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $219.41.

IES (NASDAQ:IESC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter. IES had a return on equity of 35.81% and a net margin of 7.30%.

IES Holdings, Inc engages in the design and installation of integrated electrical and technology systems, and provides infrastructure products and services in the United States. The Communications segment designs, installs, and maintains network infrastructure within data centers for co-location and managed hosting customers; corporate, educational, financial, hospitality, and healthcare buildings; e-commerce distribution centers; and high-tech manufacturing facilities.

