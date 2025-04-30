First Trust Advisors LP Lowers Stock Holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS)

First Trust Advisors LP lessened its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Free Report) by 10.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 284,799 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 33,752 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions were worth $7,513,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 90.5% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,284 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the period. Hemington Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 86.6% during the fourth quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 1,360 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, MRP Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC now owns 2,250 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KTOS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. JMP Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.13.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ KTOS opened at $34.42 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 2.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.73. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.76 and a 12-month high of $35.66. The company has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a PE ratio of 344.23 and a beta of 1.01.

Insider Activity at Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

In other news, insider Phillip D. Carrai sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.99, for a total value of $197,940.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 288,048 shares in the company, valued at $9,502,703.52. This represents a 2.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven S. Fendley sold 7,000 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.45, for a total value of $206,150.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 404,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,901,716.85. This represents a 1.70 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 80,168 shares of company stock valued at $2,293,480. 2.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Profile

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of mission critical products, services and solutions for United States national security priorities. It operates through the Kratos Government Solutions (KGS) and Unmanned Systems (US) segments. The KGS segment consists of an aggregation of KGS operating segments, including microwave electronic products, space, satellite and cyber, training solutions.

