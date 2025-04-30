First Trust Advisors LP Purchases 52,991 Shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report) by 70.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 128,053 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,991 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.12% of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF worth $7,654,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTSM. Marshall Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 298.0% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $91,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $159,000. Finally, City Center Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $210,000.
First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Trading Up 0.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ:FTSM opened at $60.05 on Wednesday. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 12-month low of $59.54 and a 12-month high of $60.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.89.
First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Increases Dividend
About First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF
The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.
