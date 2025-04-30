First Trust Advisors LP Purchases Shares of 354,151 Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW)

First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 354,151 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $7,862,000. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.44% of Wolverine World Wide at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Wolverine World Wide by 88.8% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its position in Wolverine World Wide by 43.8% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,303 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,311 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Wolverine World Wide by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,057 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the period. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Wolverine World Wide by 375.3% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 5,552 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 4,384 shares in the last quarter. 90.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE WWW opened at $13.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.82 and a beta of 1.74. Wolverine World Wide, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.58 and a 52 week high of $24.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.09 and a 200-day moving average of $18.26.

Wolverine World Wide ( NYSE:WWW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The textile maker reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. Wolverine World Wide had a return on equity of 26.81% and a net margin of 2.73%. The firm had revenue of $494.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $485.74 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.30) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Wolverine World Wide, Inc. will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.73%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 21st. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $27.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Baird R W upgraded shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 21st. StockNews.com lowered Wolverine World Wide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Wolverine World Wide from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.88.

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. It operates through Active Group and Work Group segments. The company offers casual footwear and apparel; performance outdoor and athletic footwear and apparel; kids' footwear; industrial work boots and apparel; and uniform shoes and boots.

