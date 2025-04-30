First Trust Advisors LP Raises Holdings in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Free Report) by 13.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 242,471 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 28,585 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $7,394,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UBS. Berbice Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in UBS Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of UBS Group in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UBS Group during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of UBS Group during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of UBS Group during the fourth quarter worth $41,000.

UBS opened at $30.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $97.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 1.16. UBS Group AG has a 52 week low of $25.75 and a 52 week high of $35.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76.

UBS Group ( NYSE:UBS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The bank reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.08). UBS Group had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 5.93%. The business had revenue of $11.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.09) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that UBS Group AG will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 16th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%. This is a positive change from UBS Group’s previous annual dividend of $0.23. UBS Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.47%.

UBS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. StockNews.com downgraded UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. BNP Paribas raised shares of UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut shares of UBS Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold”.

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, Investment Bank, and Non-core and Legacy. The company offers investment advice, estate and wealth planning, investing, corporate and banking, and investment management, as well as mortgage, securities-based, and structured lending solutions.

