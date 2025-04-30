First Trust Advisors LP Raises Stake in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH)

First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Free Report) by 9.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,300 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,827 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.13% of Lantheus worth $7,810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Lantheus in the 4th quarter worth about $36,183,000. Swedbank AB increased its position in shares of Lantheus by 53.3% in the fourth quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 1,107,243 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $99,054,000 after purchasing an additional 385,000 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH purchased a new stake in Lantheus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,526,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Lantheus during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,189,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Lantheus in the 4th quarter worth $20,022,000. 99.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lantheus alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LNTH. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Lantheus from $127.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 21st. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $112.00 price target on shares of Lantheus in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Lantheus from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.43.

Lantheus Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of LNTH opened at $103.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.14. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.89 and a twelve month high of $126.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.30 and a beta of 0.20.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $391.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $376.61 million. Lantheus had a return on equity of 44.29% and a net margin of 28.57%. Sell-side analysts expect that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Lantheus

In other Lantheus news, Director Mary Anne Heino sold 53,107 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.35, for a total value of $5,010,645.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 440,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,551,645.65. This represents a 10.76 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert J. Jr. Marshall sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.52, for a total transaction of $1,005,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 113,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,445,207.20. This represents a 8.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 63,109 shares of company stock worth $6,016,046 over the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lantheus Profile

(Free Report)

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, an injectable ultrasound enhancing agent used in echocardiography exams; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine procedures; Xenon-133, a radiopharmaceutical gas to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite, an injectable imaging agent to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent to assess blood flow to the muscle of the heart; and PYLARIFY, an F 18-labelled PSMA-targeted PET imaging agent used for imaging of PSMA positive-lesions in men with prostate cancer.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lantheus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lantheus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.