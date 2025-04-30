First Trust Advisors LP Raises Stock Holdings in CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL)

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL – Free Report) by 338.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,568 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,707 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in CorVel were worth $7,740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in CorVel by 6,350.0% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 258 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in CorVel by 45.9% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 321 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in CorVel in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in CorVel by 225.4% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 384 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in CorVel by 175.2% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 432 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. 51.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at CorVel

In related news, Director Jeffrey J. Michael sold 16,523 shares of CorVel stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.99, for a total value of $1,933,025.77. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 551,787 shares in the company, valued at $64,553,561.13. This trade represents a 2.91 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alan Hoops sold 10,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.39, for a total transaction of $1,187,178.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 118,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,758,811.07. This trade represents a 7.94 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 48,723 shares of company stock worth $5,757,140. 47.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com raised CorVel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 18th.

CorVel Stock Performance

CorVel stock opened at $109.00 on Wednesday. CorVel Co. has a 1 year low of $76.53 and a 1 year high of $128.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $110.29 and its 200-day moving average is $115.71. The company has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.12 and a beta of 0.94.

CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter. CorVel had a return on equity of 32.22% and a net margin of 10.12%.

About CorVel

(Free Report)

CorVel Corporation provides workers’ compensation, auto, liability, and health solutions. It applies technology, including artificial intelligence, machine learning, and natural language processing to enhance the managing of episodes of care and the related health care costs. The company also offers network solutions services, including automated medical fee auditing, preferred provider management and reimbursement, retrospective utilization review, facility claim review, professional review, pharmacy, directed care, clearinghouse, independent medical examination, and inpatient medical bill review services, as well as Medicare solutions.

