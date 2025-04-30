First Trust Advisors LP Raises Stock Holdings in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR)

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Free Report) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 157,104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.21% of EPR Properties worth $6,957,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EPR. Synergy Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in EPR Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in EPR Properties by 36.6% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. increased its position in EPR Properties by 54.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,296 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in EPR Properties during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in EPR Properties by 51.8% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the period. 74.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get EPR Properties alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Brian Andrew Moriarty sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.99, for a total value of $129,975.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,299 shares in the company, valued at $795,395.01. This represents a 14.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Gwendolyn Mary Johnson sold 3,900 shares of EPR Properties stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.02, for a total value of $210,678.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $443,828.32. This represents a 32.19 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,520 shares of company stock worth $502,581 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on EPR Properties from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of EPR Properties from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of EPR Properties from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of EPR Properties from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on EPR Properties

EPR Properties Stock Up 0.0 %

EPR stock opened at $49.58 on Wednesday. EPR Properties has a 52 week low of $39.87 and a 52 week high of $54.25. The company has a current ratio of 7.81, a quick ratio of 7.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.46 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.42.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $149.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.25 million. EPR Properties had a return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 28.87%. On average, research analysts expect that EPR Properties will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EPR Properties Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a apr 25 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 30th will be given a $0.295 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.3%. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 221.25%.

EPR Properties Profile

(Free Report)

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) is the leading diversified experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues that create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EPR Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPR Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.