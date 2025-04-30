First Trust Advisors LP Raises Stock Position in The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF)

First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF – Free Report) by 892.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 148,190 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 133,262 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Chefs’ Warehouse were worth $7,309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 303.4% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its position in Chefs’ Warehouse by 67.1% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse during the fourth quarter valued at about $224,000. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in the 4th quarter valued at about $231,000. Institutional investors own 91.55% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Chefs’ Warehouse from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on Chefs’ Warehouse from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in a research report on Monday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.60.

NASDAQ:CHEF opened at $53.28 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $54.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.65. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.67 and a beta of 1.89. The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. has a one year low of $32.83 and a one year high of $66.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.04.

Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. Chefs’ Warehouse had a return on equity of 12.90% and a net margin of 1.46%. Research analysts expect that The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes specialty food and center-of-the-plate products in the United States, the Middle East, and Canada. The company’s product portfolio includes specialty food products, such as artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products; and center-of-the-plate products consisting of custom cut beef, seafood, and hormone-free poultry, as well as broadline food products comprising cooking oils, butter, eggs, milk, and flour.

