First Trust Advisors LP Reduces Holdings in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI)

First Trust Advisors LP reduced its position in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) by 22.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 213,232 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63,060 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Super Micro Computer were worth $6,499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SMCI. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 2,890.9% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 902.0% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 992 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 900.0% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in Super Micro Computer during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. 84.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Super Micro Computer

In other news, Director Robert L. Blair sold 19,460 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.58, for a total value of $828,606.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP George Kao sold 71,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.48, for a total value of $3,620,425.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $981,785.52. The trade was a 78.67 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 137,473 shares of company stock worth $6,771,552 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SMCI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Super Micro Computer from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Northland Securities set a $70.00 price objective on Super Micro Computer in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Wedbush reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Citigroup began coverage on Super Micro Computer in a research report on Friday, April 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a report on Monday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.67.

Super Micro Computer Trading Down 3.4 %

Shares of SMCI stock opened at $36.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.37 billion, a PE ratio of 18.07 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 3.77. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.25 and a 1 year high of $101.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.99.

Super Micro Computer Company Profile

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

Featured Articles

