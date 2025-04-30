First Trust Advisors LP Reduces Stake in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

First Trust Advisors LP cut its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Free Report) by 32.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 11,587 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $6,740,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ESS. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Essex Property Trust by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 154,194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,550,000 after acquiring an additional 15,087 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 25.2% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 3,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Essex Property Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $575,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in Essex Property Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $217,000. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC raised its position in Essex Property Trust by 99.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 3,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $974,000 after purchasing an additional 1,648 shares in the last quarter. 96.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $323.00 to $310.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $292.00 to $304.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $297.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Essex Property Trust from $302.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $307.11.

Essex Property Trust Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of ESS opened at $275.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $289.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $290.89. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $240.58 and a one year high of $317.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.84, a PEG ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 0.78.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.92 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $464.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $458.03 million. Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 41.79% and a return on equity of 13.05%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.83 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 15.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Essex Property Trust Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st were issued a $2.57 dividend. This is an increase from Essex Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $10.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.08%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Mary Kasaris sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.80, for a total value of $842,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $527,904. This represents a 61.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Keith R. Guericke sold 7,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total transaction of $2,298,870.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,077,170. The trade was a 31.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,345 shares of company stock valued at $6,682,539 in the last ninety days. 3.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Essex Property Trust

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 252 apartment communities comprising approximately 62,000 apartment homes with an additional property in active development.

