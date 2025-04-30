First Trust Advisors LP Reduces Stake in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

First Trust Advisors LP cut its holdings in shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Free Report) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 124,880 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 8,435 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Hexcel were worth $7,830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,996,363 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $125,172,000 after purchasing an additional 395,744 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,482,249 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $92,938,000 after buying an additional 122,281 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of Hexcel by 99.6% in the fourth quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,304,669 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $81,803,000 after buying an additional 651,062 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Hexcel by 66.9% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,198,136 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $75,123,000 after acquiring an additional 480,207 shares during the period. Finally, Channing Capital Management LLC raised its position in Hexcel by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 1,128,681 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $70,768,000 after acquiring an additional 105,510 shares in the last quarter. 95.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hexcel alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HXL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Hexcel from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Hexcel from $72.00 to $52.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hexcel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday. Barclays dropped their target price on Hexcel from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Hexcel from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.20.

Hexcel Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HXL opened at $49.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Hexcel Co. has a 1 year low of $45.28 and a 1 year high of $73.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of 31.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $55.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.56.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 21st. The aerospace company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $456.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.18 million. Hexcel had a return on equity of 10.66% and a net margin of 6.94%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hexcel Co. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hexcel Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 2nd will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. Hexcel’s payout ratio is 45.03%.

Hexcel Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hexcel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets carbon fibers, structural reinforcements, honeycomb structures, resins, and composite materials and parts for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HXL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hexcel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hexcel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.