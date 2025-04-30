First Trust Advisors LP Sells 10,263 Shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

First Trust Advisors LP trimmed its position in shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Free Report) by 10.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 88,283 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 10,263 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $6,359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT increased its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 10,799 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $778,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in Bio-Techne by 46.4% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 530 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Bio-Techne by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,967 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $862,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 8,394 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 35.0% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 763 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. 98.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TECH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Bio-Techne from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Bio-Techne from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Bio-Techne from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $88.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Bio-Techne from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.14.

Bio-Techne Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TECH opened at $50.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.01, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.45. Bio-Techne Co. has a twelve month low of $46.01 and a twelve month high of $85.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $56.81 and a 200 day moving average of $67.43.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.03). Bio-Techne had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 12.73%. As a group, research analysts expect that Bio-Techne Co. will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bio-Techne Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Bio-Techne’s payout ratio is 32.32%.

Insider Activity at Bio-Techne

In other news, Director Amy E. Herr sold 1,860 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.96, for a total transaction of $122,685.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $130,336.96. This represents a 48.49 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Bio-Techne Company Profile

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Greater China, rest of Asia-Pacific, and internationally.

