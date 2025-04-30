First Trust Advisors LP Sells 12,463 Shares of American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT)

First Trust Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in shares of American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT – Free Report) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 248,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 12,463 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in American Assets Trust were worth $6,522,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AAT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of American Assets Trust by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 584,529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,619,000 after purchasing an additional 72,579 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in American Assets Trust by 110.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 110,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,946,000 after acquiring an additional 57,850 shares during the period. Amundi boosted its stake in American Assets Trust by 40.4% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 50,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after acquiring an additional 14,527 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Assets Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,703,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of American Assets Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,010,000. 90.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AAT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho dropped their price objective on American Assets Trust from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on American Assets Trust from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th.

American Assets Trust Price Performance

AAT opened at $18.53 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.82 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 8.17, a current ratio of 8.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.93. American Assets Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.69 and a twelve month high of $29.15.

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.41. American Assets Trust had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 4.98%. Equities analysts expect that American Assets Trust, Inc. will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

American Assets Trust Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 6th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 6th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.34%. This is an increase from American Assets Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. American Assets Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 152.81%.

American Assets Trust Profile

American Assets Trust, Inc is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust ("REIT"), headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 55 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier office, retail, and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Washington, Oregon, Texas and Hawaii.

