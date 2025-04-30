First Trust Advisors LP Sells 36,931 Shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

First Trust Advisors LP reduced its stake in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Free Report) by 45.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,516 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 36,931 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.09% of Teleflex worth $7,745,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in Teleflex by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 1,393 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Teleflex by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 155,158 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $38,374,000 after purchasing an additional 19,466 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lifted its stake in Teleflex by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 108,231 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $19,263,000 after purchasing an additional 5,322 shares during the last quarter. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Teleflex during the fourth quarter valued at about $729,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Teleflex by 35.1% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,875 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after buying an additional 1,527 shares during the last quarter. 95.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TFX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Teleflex from $275.00 to $191.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Teleflex from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $220.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, February 28th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Mizuho set a $155.00 target price on Teleflex in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Teleflex from $149.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $169.63.

Shares of Teleflex stock opened at $138.42 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $172.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.19. Teleflex Incorporated has a 12 month low of $124.66 and a 12 month high of $249.91.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The medical technology company reported $3.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.86 by $0.03. Teleflex had a return on equity of 14.19% and a net margin of 7.85%. The business had revenue of $795.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $813.24 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 7th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 95.77%.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. The company provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

