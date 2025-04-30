First Trust Advisors LP Sells 5,899 Shares of Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB)

First Trust Advisors LP decreased its holdings in Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB – Free Report) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,052 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,899 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.24% of Independent Bank worth $6,551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of INDB. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Independent Bank by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,206 shares of the bank’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 32,458 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,083,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 37,313 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,395,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,823 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Independent Bank by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,441 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

INDB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Independent Bank from $74.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 21st. StockNews.com cut Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $78.00 target price (up previously from $74.00) on shares of Independent Bank in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Independent Bank from $80.00 to $72.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.00.

Independent Bank Price Performance

Shares of Independent Bank stock opened at $59.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $61.04 and its 200 day moving average is $65.27. Independent Bank Corp. has a one year low of $45.11 and a one year high of $77.23.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 17th. The bank reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $178.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.03 million. Independent Bank had a net margin of 19.58% and a return on equity of 6.57%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Independent Bank Corp. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Independent Bank Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st were given a $0.59 dividend. This is a positive change from Independent Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.15%.

Insider Activity

In other Independent Bank news, Director Donna L. Abelli sold 640 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total value of $44,819.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $876,495.48. This represents a 4.86 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Independent Bank Company Profile

(Free Report)

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses in the United States. The company provides interest checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as demand deposits and time certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

