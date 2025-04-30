First Trust Advisors LP Sells 67,821 Shares of Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST)

First Trust Advisors LP decreased its position in shares of Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Free Report) by 33.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 133,282 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67,821 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.15% of Upstart worth $8,206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Upstart during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in Upstart by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Upstart by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Upstart by 49.1% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Upstart during the fourth quarter valued at about $96,000. 63.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Natalia Mirgorodskaya sold 794 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.02, for a total transaction of $62,741.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,985 shares in the company, valued at $1,737,254.70. The trade was a 3.49 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Paul Gu sold 12,007 shares of Upstart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.02, for a total value of $948,793.14. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 1,006,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,541,452.98. The trade was a 1.18 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,395 shares of company stock worth $2,638,828 over the last quarter. 16.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Upstart Price Performance

Shares of UPST stock opened at $49.19 on Wednesday. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.60 and a 1-year high of $96.43. The company has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.69 and a beta of 2.39. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.55.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. Upstart had a negative net margin of 20.20% and a negative return on equity of 25.87%. Analysts anticipate that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on UPST. Bank of America raised shares of Upstart from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. B. Riley raised Upstart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Upstart from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $57.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Upstart from $87.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective (up from $85.00) on shares of Upstart in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.54.

About Upstart

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform includes personal loans, automotive retail and refinance loans, home equity lines of credit, and small dollar loans that connects consumer demand for loans to its to bank and credit unions.

