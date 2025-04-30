First Trust Advisors LP Trims Position in Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI)

First Trust Advisors LP decreased its position in shares of Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Free Report) by 53.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,687 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,076 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.16% of Impinj worth $6,491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PI. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Impinj during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Impinj during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of Impinj by 205.9% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Impinj by 116.5% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 368 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Impinj in the fourth quarter worth about $87,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Impinj from $99.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. StockNews.com cut shares of Impinj from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Impinj from $260.00 to $220.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Impinj from $200.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Impinj from $140.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.33.

Impinj Stock Performance

PI opened at $89.69 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $84.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.12. Impinj, Inc. has a one year low of $60.85 and a one year high of $239.88. The stock has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.95 and a beta of 1.74.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.12. Impinj had a return on equity of 7.11% and a net margin of 11.15%. The company had revenue of $74.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. Impinj’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Impinj, Inc. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Impinj

In other Impinj news, CRO Jeffrey Dossett sold 2,666 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.81, for a total transaction of $263,427.46. Following the sale, the executive now owns 71,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,103,055.66. This trade represents a 3.58 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Cathal G. Phelan sold 565 shares of Impinj stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.77, for a total value of $55,805.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,925 shares in the company, valued at $782,752.25. This represents a 6.65 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,857 shares of company stock worth $1,665,290 in the last 90 days. 51.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Impinj Profile

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its platform wirelessly connects items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company’s platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

