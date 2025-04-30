First Trust Advisors LP Trims Stake in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

First Trust Advisors LP lessened its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report) by 38.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,029 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 55,216 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $7,873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,684,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,132,576,000 after acquiring an additional 446,591 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its position in Ingersoll Rand by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 36,673,865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,317,537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,606,363 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,878,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,707,729,000 after purchasing an additional 649,102 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,472,317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,580,546,000 after buying an additional 1,320,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,277,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,110,593,000 after buying an additional 679,856 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IR opened at $74.85 on Wednesday. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.61 and a twelve month high of $106.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.34, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $78.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.80.

Ingersoll Rand ( NYSE:IR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 12.78% and a net margin of 11.59%. On average, research analysts predict that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.11%. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.88%.

IR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays dropped their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $93.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $109.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $100.00 to $91.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.36.

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, gas, liquid, and solid flow creation technologies services and solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies. The Industrial Technologies and Services segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services air and gas compression, vacuum, and blower products; fluid transfer equipment and loading systems; and power tools and lifting equipment, including associated aftermarket parts, consumables, air treatment equipment, controls, other accessories, and services under the under the Ingersoll Rand, Gardner Denver, Nash, CompAir, Elmo Rietschle brands, etc.

