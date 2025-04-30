First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL) Shares Acquired by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 181,925 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,052 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.17% of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index worth $7,321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 40,165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,617,000 after buying an additional 10,268 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 33.6% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 3,386 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 7.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,017,098 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,667,000 after acquiring an additional 71,997 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 21,990 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $885,000 after purchasing an additional 2,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 84.0% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Price Performance

Shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index stock opened at $41.16 on Wednesday. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a 1 year low of $37.13 and a 1 year high of $44.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.80. The company has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.88 and a beta of 0.77.

About First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

