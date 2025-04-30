Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) Shares Purchased by NewEdge Advisors LLC

NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR – Free Report) by 17.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,181 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fluor were worth $354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fluor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,154,000. Mariner LLC lifted its position in Fluor by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 34,172 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,685,000 after acquiring an additional 7,026 shares in the last quarter. Brightline Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Fluor by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Brightline Capital Management LLC now owns 523,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,794,000 after acquiring an additional 68,000 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Fluor by 82.2% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 142,819 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,044,000 after acquiring an additional 64,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Fluor by 196.2% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 616 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. 88.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE FLR opened at $35.06 on Wednesday. Fluor Co. has a one year low of $29.20 and a one year high of $60.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a PE ratio of 2.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.66.

Fluor ( NYSE:FLR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The construction company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.30). Fluor had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 15.14%. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.42 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fluor Co. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays set a $40.00 price target on shares of Fluor and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Fluor from $55.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Fluor from $54.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Fluor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Fluor from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.57.

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. The company operates through Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other segments. The Energy Solutions segment provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.

