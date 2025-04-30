Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) Shares Bought by Mariner LLC

Mariner LLC grew its stake in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Free Report) by 12.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,851 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock after buying an additional 3,242 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Foot Locker were worth $650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Foot Locker by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,728 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the period. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Foot Locker during the fourth quarter worth $30,416,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its position in Foot Locker by 819.2% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 2,629 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 2,343 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Foot Locker in the 4th quarter valued at $1,619,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Foot Locker during the 4th quarter worth $5,473,000.

Foot Locker Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FL opened at $12.79 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of -2.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.50. Foot Locker, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.00 and a 12 month high of $33.94.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Foot Locker ( NYSE:FL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.13. Foot Locker had a positive return on equity of 2.91% and a negative net margin of 5.24%. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FL. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Foot Locker in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Foot Locker from $22.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Foot Locker from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $19.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.38.

About Foot Locker

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a footwear and apparel retailer in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Asia, and the Middle East. Its brand portfolio includes Foot Locker, a brand comprising sneakers and apparel; Kids Foot Locker, which offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories for children; and Champs Sports that operates as a mall-based specialty athletic footwear and apparel retailer.

