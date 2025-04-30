Forum Energy Technologies (FET) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET – Get Free Report) is anticipated to post its Q1 2025 quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.43 per share and revenue of $196.45 million for the quarter.

Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.58). The firm had revenue of $201.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.85 million. Forum Energy Technologies had a negative return on equity of 2.39% and a negative net margin of 16.57%.

Forum Energy Technologies Stock Performance

Forum Energy Technologies stock opened at $15.24 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Forum Energy Technologies has a 12 month low of $12.78 and a 12 month high of $21.57. The company has a market cap of $188.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 1.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.32 and its 200-day moving average is $16.56.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Forum Energy Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Neal Lux acquired 9,129 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.65 per share, with a total value of $161,126.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 212,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,746,212.50. The trade was a 4.49 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Forum Energy Technologies

Forum Energy Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes products serving the oil, natural gas, industrial, and renewable energy industries in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Drilling & Downhole, Completions, and Production. The Drilling & Downhole segment designs, manufactures, and supplies products, and provides related services to the drilling, well construction, artificial lift, and subsea energy construction and services markets, including applications in oil and natural gas, renewable energy, defense, and communications.

