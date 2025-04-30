Freehold Royalties (OTCMKTS:FRHLF) & Harbour Energy (OTCMKTS:PMOIF) Critical Comparison

Freehold Royalties (OTCMKTS:FRHLF – Get Free Report) and Harbour Energy (OTCMKTS:PMOIF – Get Free Report) are both energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Freehold Royalties and Harbour Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Freehold Royalties 0 1 1 0 2.50 Harbour Energy 0 0 0 0 0.00

Freehold Royalties currently has a consensus target price of $16.00, suggesting a potential upside of 88.24%. Given Freehold Royalties’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Freehold Royalties is more favorable than Harbour Energy.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Valuation & Earnings

37.0% of Freehold Royalties shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.2% of Harbour Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Freehold Royalties and Harbour Energy”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Freehold Royalties N/A N/A N/A $1.00 8.49 Harbour Energy N/A N/A N/A $0.44 4.89

Harbour Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Freehold Royalties, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Freehold Royalties pays an annual dividend of $1.82 per share and has a dividend yield of 21.4%. Harbour Energy pays an annual dividend of $0.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.9%. Freehold Royalties pays out 181.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Harbour Energy pays out 19.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares Freehold Royalties and Harbour Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Freehold Royalties N/A N/A N/A Harbour Energy N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Freehold Royalties beats Harbour Energy on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Freehold Royalties

Freehold Royalties Ltd. engages in the acquiring and managing royalty interests in the crude oil, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and potash properties in Western Canada and the United States. Freehold Royalties Ltd. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

About Harbour Energy

Harbour Energy plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves. The company holds interests in various properties located in the United Kingdom, Norwegian Continental Shelves, Indonesia, Vietnam, and Mexico. It is also involved in the decommissioning, financing, gas trading, and risk mitigation activities. The company was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

