FREYR Battery, Inc. (NYSE:FREY) Stock Position Lowered by XTX Topco Ltd

XTX Topco Ltd decreased its position in FREYR Battery, Inc. (NYSE:FREY – Free Report) by 48.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 50,771 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,098 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in FREYR Battery were worth $131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of FREYR Battery by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 250,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after buying an additional 7,373 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in FREYR Battery during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new position in FREYR Battery during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of FREYR Battery in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of FREYR Battery by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 160,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 11,502 shares in the last quarter. 52.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FREYR Battery Stock Performance

Shares of FREY opened at $1.26 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $177.02 million, a PE ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.74. FREYR Battery, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.91 and a 52 week high of $3.36.

FREYR Battery Profile

FREYR Battery, Inc provides battery solutions in the United States, Norway, and internationally. The company develops battery cell manufacturing facilities. It serves its products to energy storage systems and commercial mobility, including marine applications and commercial vehicles markets. The company is headquartered in Luxembourg.

