GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV) Receives $369.22 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirty-two brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, twenty-two have issued a buy recommendation and four have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $369.22.
GEV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. CICC Research began coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on GE Vernova from $387.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Bank of America upped their price target on GE Vernova from $380.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of GE Vernova from $487.00 to $427.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 target price on shares of GE Vernova in a research note on Thursday, April 24th.
Check Out Our Latest Report on GE Vernova
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
GE Vernova Stock Performance
GEV opened at $370.94 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $319.02 and a 200-day moving average of $334.35. GE Vernova has a 52-week low of $149.42 and a 52-week high of $447.50. The company has a market cap of $101.24 billion and a PE ratio of 66.72.
GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $8.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.56 billion. GE Vernova had a return on equity of 6.70% and a net margin of 4.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.47) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that GE Vernova will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current year.
GE Vernova Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 17th. GE Vernova’s payout ratio is 14.41%.
About GE Vernova
GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than GE Vernova
- Stock Analyst Ratings and Canadian Analyst Ratings
- Don’t Be Fooled by the Bounce: The Market Storm Isn’t Over Yet
- How to Invest in the FAANG Stocks
- Coca-Cola Company Stock Can Bubble to New Highs This Year
- Manufacturing Stocks Investing
- 3 Stocks Lifting 2025 Guidance Despite Market Jitters
Receive News & Ratings for GE Vernova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GE Vernova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.