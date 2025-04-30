Geode Capital Management LLC Has $1.57 Million Holdings in Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM – Free Report) (TSE:HBM) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 190,940 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,973 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Hudbay Minerals were worth $1,565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HBM. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Hudbay Minerals by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,267,805 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $123,852,000 after buying an additional 255,191 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 7,800,892 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $63,196,000 after acquiring an additional 44,237 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals during the fourth quarter worth about $50,260,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Hudbay Minerals by 102.4% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,275,895 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $34,684,000 after buying an additional 2,163,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Hudbay Minerals by 111.8% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,777,571 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $30,602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,994,431 shares during the last quarter. 57.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on HBM. Desjardins began coverage on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a research report on Friday, April 4th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Hudbay Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Canada raised shares of Hudbay Minerals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

HBM opened at $7.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.28. The company has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.39 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Hudbay Minerals Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.95 and a 12-month high of $10.49.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM – Get Free Report) (TSE:HBM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The mining company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). Hudbay Minerals had a return on equity of 7.29% and a net margin of 3.80%. The company had revenue of $584.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $588.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. Hudbay Minerals’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Hudbay Minerals Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 4th were given a $0.007 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 4th. This is an increase from Hudbay Minerals’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.01. Hudbay Minerals’s payout ratio is 5.56%.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, focuses on the exploration, development, operation, and optimization of properties in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing gold, silver, and molybdenum; gold concentrates containing zinc; zinc concentrates; molybdenum concentrates; and silver/gold doré.

