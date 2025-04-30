Geode Capital Management LLC Reduces Position in 1stdibs.Com, Inc. (NASDAQ:DIBS)

Geode Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of 1stdibs.Com, Inc. (NASDAQ:DIBS – Free Report) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 648,314 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,764 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in 1stdibs.Com were worth $2,296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of 1stdibs.Com by 2.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 294,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,298,000 after purchasing an additional 5,985 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in 1stdibs.Com by 61.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 172,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after buying an additional 65,806 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in 1stdibs.Com by 286.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 34,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 25,341 shares during the period. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in 1stdibs.Com in the 3rd quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of 1stdibs.Com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.97% of the company’s stock.

1stdibs.Com Price Performance

DIBS stock opened at $2.48 on Wednesday. 1stdibs.Com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.30 and a 1-year high of $6.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.57. The company has a market capitalization of $88.52 million, a P/E ratio of -5.90 and a beta of 1.01.

1stdibs.Com (NASDAQ:DIBS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $22.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.57 million. 1stdibs.Com had a negative net margin of 18.94% and a negative return on equity of 13.55%. On average, analysts anticipate that 1stdibs.Com, Inc. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About 1stdibs.Com

1stdibs.Com, Inc operates an online marketplace for luxury design products worldwide. Its marketplace connects customers with sellers and makers of vintage, antique, and contemporary furniture; and home décor, jewelry, watches, art, and fashion products. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

