Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF (BATS:GTIP) Shares Acquired by NewEdge Advisors LLC

NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF (BATS:GTIP – Free Report) by 26.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,434 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,533 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF by 166.1% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,804 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 98,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,770,000 after purchasing an additional 7,158 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 71,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,431,000 after purchasing an additional 3,921 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 552,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,634,000 after purchasing an additional 3,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 14,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF stock opened at $49.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $49.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.03. Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $47.62 and a 1 year high of $50.26.

Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a $0.0571 dividend. This is a boost from Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd.

The Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF (GTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of off-the-run US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. GTIP was launched on Oct 2, 2018 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

