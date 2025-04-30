Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK) Stock Holdings Lessened by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its stake in shares of Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK – Free Report) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,549,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 16,465 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 3.48% of Green Brick Partners worth $87,505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRBK. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Green Brick Partners by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 397,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,462,000 after acquiring an additional 33,152 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Green Brick Partners by 68.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 292,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,437,000 after purchasing an additional 118,858 shares in the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Green Brick Partners by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 271,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,361,000 after purchasing an additional 57,045 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Green Brick Partners by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 220,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,457,000 after buying an additional 4,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Green Brick Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,488,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.24% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Green Brick Partners in a research report on Friday, February 28th.

NASDAQ:GRBK opened at $58.27 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $57.94 and its 200-day moving average is $62.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 7.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Green Brick Partners, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.57 and a 12 month high of $84.66. The firm has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 1.82.

Green Brick Partners, Inc is a diversified homebuilding and land development company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Builder operations Central, Builder operations Southeast, and Land Development. The Builder operations Central segment operates builders in Texas; and the closing and delivery of homes.

