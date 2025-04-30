Guggenheim Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 12,739 Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI)

Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 12,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $166,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Owens & Minor by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,915,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,529,000 after buying an additional 107,092 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Owens & Minor by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,305,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,127,000 after buying an additional 276,807 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Owens & Minor by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 1,216,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,904,000 after buying an additional 163,184 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Owens & Minor by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 622,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,142,000 after purchasing an additional 35,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Owens & Minor by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 488,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,385,000 after purchasing an additional 111,667 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.04% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Owens & Minor

In other news, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L purchased 1,738,511 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.39 per share, with a total value of $16,324,618.29. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 9,469,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,920,464.22. This trade represents a 22.49 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have bought 2,718,412 shares of company stock valued at $24,495,308 over the last 90 days. 3.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Owens & Minor Stock Performance

OMI opened at $7.00 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The company has a market cap of $540.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.76, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.19 and its 200 day moving average is $11.15. Owens & Minor, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.07 and a 12-month high of $25.49.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 28th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.02. Owens & Minor had a negative net margin of 0.46% and a positive return on equity of 14.60%. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Owens & Minor, Inc. will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

Owens & Minor declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Friday, February 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 13.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OMI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Owens & Minor from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Citigroup lowered their price target on Owens & Minor from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Owens & Minor from $25.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Owens & Minor from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.50.

Owens & Minor Company Profile

Owens & Minor, Inc is a healthcare solutions company, which engages in the product manufacturing and delivery, home health supply, and perioperative services to support care through the hospital and into the home. It operates through the Products and Healthcare Services, and Patient Direct segments.

Featured Articles

