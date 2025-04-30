Guggenheim Capital LLC Buys New Position in Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI)

Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 26,088 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Titan International by 136.2% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,431 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 3,132 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in Titan International in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Titan International in the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. Miller Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Titan International in the 4th quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Titan International during the 4th quarter worth about $126,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Titan International alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TWI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Titan International in a report on Thursday, March 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com cut Titan International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd.

Titan International Price Performance

Shares of TWI stock opened at $7.32 on Wednesday. Titan International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.93 and a twelve month high of $11.47. The company has a market capitalization of $466.31 million, a PE ratio of -61.00 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.63.

Titan International Profile

(Free Report)

Titan International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for off-highway vehicles in the United States and internationally. The company operates in Agricultural, Earthmoving/Construction, and Consumer segments. It offers wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for various agricultural equipment, including tractors, combines, skidders, plows, planters, and irrigation equipment.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Titan International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titan International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.