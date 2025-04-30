Guggenheim Capital LLC Buys New Shares in XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust (NYSE:XFLT)

Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust (NYSE:XFLT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 10,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of XFLT. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $98,000. Choreo LLC bought a new position in shares of XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,004,000. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 16,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,776 shares during the period. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp grew its position in shares of XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 270,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after acquiring an additional 17,427 shares during the period. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $167,000.

XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust Price Performance

Shares of XFLT opened at $5.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.89 and a 200-day moving average of $6.44. XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust has a one year low of $4.76 and a one year high of $7.30.

XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust Announces Dividend

About XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.077 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 16.41%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 15th. XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust’s payout ratio is 112.64%.

XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust invests in a dynamically managed portfolio of floating-rate credit instruments and other structured credit investments within the private markets. Under normal market conditions, the Trust will invest at least 80% of managed assets in senior secured loans, CLO debt and CLO equity.

The Trust seeks attractive total return with an emphasis on income generation across multiple stages of the credit cycle.

Featured Stories

