Guggenheim Capital LLC Decreases Stake in RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES – Free Report) by 27.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 23,571 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 9,017 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in RPC were worth $140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of RPC by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,880,406 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $64,630,000 after purchasing an additional 99,370 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of RPC by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,039,581 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $18,055,000 after purchasing an additional 306,976 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of RPC by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,838,991 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,863,000 after purchasing an additional 607,255 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of RPC by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,761,776 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,465,000 after purchasing an additional 195,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of RPC by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,689,779 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,037,000 after purchasing an additional 180,301 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.06% of the company’s stock.

RPC Stock Performance

RES opened at $4.98 on Wednesday. RPC, Inc. has a one year low of $4.10 and a one year high of $7.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.84.

RPC Dividend Announcement

RPC ( NYSE:RES Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.01). RPC had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 8.62%. The business had revenue of $332.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $326.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that RPC, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 9th. RPC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.44%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on RES shares. Citigroup upgraded RPC from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $5.50 to $4.75 in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on RPC from $6.00 to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th.

RPC Profile

RPC, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages provision of a range of oilfield services and equipment for the oil and gas companies involved in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties. The company operates through Technical Services and Support Services segments. The Technical Services segment offers pressure pumping, fracturing, acidizing, cementing, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline, pump down, and fishing services that are used in the completion, production, and maintenance of oil and gas wells.

See Also

